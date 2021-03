Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 19 March 2021





Prior -2.2%

Market index 747.0 vs 766.2 prior

Purchase index 301.9 vs 294.3 prior

Refinancing index 3,325.3 vs 3,504.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.36% vs 3.28% prior





The drop in mortgage applications in the past week owes much to a decline in refinancing activity as purchases still show a modest bounce despite the long-term rate continuing to climb higher in recent weeks.