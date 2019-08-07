US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 August +5.3% vs -1.4% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 August 2019


  • Purchase index 247.9 vs 253.0 prior
  • Market index 509.8 vs 484.0 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,003.0 vs 1,791.2 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 4.01% vs 4.08% prior
Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The large bump last week mainly comes from a surge in refinancing activity with purchase activity actually showing a decline. I wouldn't look to that as being a sustainable increase in mortgage activity overall.

However, the further drop in the long-term mortgage rate is a positive sign for home buyers and perhaps that can help alleviate some of the mild pressure off the housing market.
ForexLive

