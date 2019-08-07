US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 August +5.3% vs -1.4% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 August 2019





Purchase index 247.9 vs 253.0 prior

Market index 509.8 vs 484.0 prior

Refinancing index 2,003.0 vs 1,791.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.01% vs 4.08% prior







ForexLive

However, the further drop in the long-term mortgage rate is a positive sign for home buyers and perhaps that can help alleviate some of the mild pressure off the housing market.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The large bump last week mainly comes from a surge in refinancing activity with purchase activity actually showing a decline. I wouldn't look to that as being a sustainable increase in mortgage activity overall.