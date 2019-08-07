US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 August +5.3% vs -1.4% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 August 2019
- Prior -1.4%
- Purchase index 247.9 vs 253.0 prior
- Market index 509.8 vs 484.0 prior
- Refinancing index 2,003.0 vs 1,791.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 4.01% vs 4.08% prior
However, the further drop in the long-term mortgage rate is a positive sign for home buyers and perhaps that can help alleviate some of the mild pressure off the housing market.