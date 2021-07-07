US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 July -1.8% vs -6.9% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 July 2021
- Prior -6.9%
- Market index 627.0 vs 638.8 prior
- Purchase index 252.4 vs 255.2 prior
- Refinancing index 2,791.3 vs 2,856.6 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.15% vs 3.20% prior
The recent retreat in rates may help but they are still much elevated as compared to during the pandemic and with some patchiness still a possibility with the US recovery, that could temper with the report above in the months ahead.