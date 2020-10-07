US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 October +4.6% vs -4.8% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 October 2020





Market index 804.7 vs 769.6 prior

Purchase index 316.0 vs 320.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,622.3 vs 3,346.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.01% vs 3.05% prior

The long-term mortgage rate slips to its lowest on record in the survey's history, and that is arguably spurring the increase in refinancing activity - which carried the jump last week. Purchasing activity slumped but remains at considerably high levels still.



