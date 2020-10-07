US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 October +4.6% vs -4.8% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 October 2020


  • Market index 804.7 vs 769.6 prior
  • Purchase index 316.0 vs 320.9 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,622.3 vs 3,346.9 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.01% vs 3.05% prior
The long-term mortgage rate slips to its lowest on record in the survey's history, and that is arguably spurring the increase in refinancing activity - which carried the jump last week. Purchasing activity slumped but remains at considerably high levels still.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose