US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 October +4.6% vs -4.8% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 2 October 2020
- Prior -4.8%
- Market index 804.7 vs 769.6 prior
- Purchase index 316.0 vs 320.9 prior
- Refinancing index 3,622.3 vs 3,346.9 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.01% vs 3.05% prior
The long-term mortgage rate slips to its lowest on record in the survey's history, and that is arguably spurring the increase in refinancing activity - which carried the jump last week. Purchasing activity slumped but remains at considerably high levels still.