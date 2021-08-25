US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 August +1.6% vs -3.9% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 20 August 2021
- Prior -3.9%
- Market index 737.1 vs 725.4 prior
- Purchase index 257.5 vs 249.9 prior
- Refinancing index 3,520.7 vs 3,490.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.03% vs 3.06% prior
A modest increase in mortgage activity, helped by both a rise in purchases and refinancing in the past week. There are still concerns about high valuations in the property market, putting off prospective buyers so that continues to be a spot to watch in the months ahead.