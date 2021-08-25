US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 August +1.6% vs -3.9% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 20 August 2021

Market index 737.1 vs 725.4 prior

Purchase index 257.5 vs 249.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,520.7 vs 3,490.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.03% vs 3.06% prior

A modest increase in mortgage activity, helped by both a rise in purchases and refinancing in the past week. There are still concerns about high valuations in the property market, putting off prospective buyers so that continues to be a spot to watch in the months ahead.



