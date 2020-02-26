US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 February +1.5% vs -6.4% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 21 February 2020


  • Purchase index 273.1 vs 258.4 prior
  • Market index 655.0 vs 645.5 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,852.9 vs 2,875.1 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.73% vs 3.77% prior
A mild increase on the week, owing to higher purchases, but the good news is that the long-term mortgage rate continues to ease further - and will surely fall further this week. That should help with home buyers a little more as well.

