US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 February +1.5% vs -6.4% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 21 February 2020
- Prior -6.4%
- Purchase index 273.1 vs 258.4 prior
- Market index 655.0 vs 645.5 prior
- Refinancing index 2,852.9 vs 2,875.1 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.73% vs 3.77% prior
A mild increase on the week, owing to higher purchases, but the good news is that the long-term mortgage rate continues to ease further - and will surely fall further this week. That should help with home buyers a little more as well.