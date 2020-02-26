US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 February +1.5% vs -6.4% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 21 February 2020





Purchase index 273.1 vs 258.4 prior

Market index 655.0 vs 645.5 prior

Refinancing index 2,852.9 vs 2,875.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.73% vs 3.77% prior

A mild increase on the week, owing to higher purchases, but the good news is that the long-term mortgage rate continues to ease further - and will surely fall further this week. That should help with home buyers a little more as well.



