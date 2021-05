Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 21 May 2021

Market index 693.7 vs 724.2 prior

Purchase index 269.8 vs 265.3 prior

Refinancing index 3,168.8 vs 3,413.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.18% vs 3.15% prior The drop in mortgage applications in the past week owes much to a sharp decline in refinancing activity as purchases were seen a little higher compared to the previous week.





Overall, with rates keeping higher, it is still causing some moderation in housing market activity after the surge seen last year amid lower rates at the time.