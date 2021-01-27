US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 January -4.1% vs -1.9% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 January 2021
- Prior -1.9%
- Market index 907.6 vs 946.8 prior
- Purchase index 334.2 vs 348.2 prior
- Refinancing index 4,261.5 vs 4,484.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 2.95% vs 2.92% prior
The drop here stems from a decline in purchases and refinancing activity in the past week, but comes on the back of a big surge to start the new year two weeks back. As such, housing market conditions are still fairly robust and this is a mere moderation of that.