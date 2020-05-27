US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 May +2.7% vs -2.6% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 May 2020





Prior -2.6%

Market index 746.5 vs 727.1 prior

Purchase index 281.2 vs 258.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,466.2 vs 3,474.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.42% vs 3.41% prior

As seen with the US new home sales data yesterday, this isn't exactly your typical economic downturn and there is more evidence of that here. Purchases have basically recovered completely from the coronavirus crisis drop to "normal" levels.





With low rates set to stay in place for a prolonged period of time, another asset bubble may start to build in the housing market.