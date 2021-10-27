US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 October +0.3% vs -6.3% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 October 2021
- Prior -6.3%
- Market index 645.1 vs 643.0 prior
- Purchase index 275.6 vs 266.2 prior
- Refinancing index 2,763.8 vs 2,807.9 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.30% vs 3.23% prior
The housing market is still holding up, despite higher rates in the past few months (alongside the still high prices), so at least that's a positive for the time being even if overall conditions have moderated somewhat since the start of the year.