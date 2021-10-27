US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 October +0.3% vs -6.3% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 October 2021


  • Market index 645.1 vs 643.0 prior
  • Purchase index 275.6 vs 266.2 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,763.8 vs 2,807.9 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.30% vs 3.23% prior
The long-term mortgage rate jumped to the highest in eight months but overall mortgage activity still held up, as a jump in purchases helped to offset the decline in refinancing during the past week.
The housing market is still holding up, despite higher rates in the past few months (alongside the still high prices), so at least that's a positive for the time being even if overall conditions have moderated somewhat since the start of the year.

