US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 April -2.5% vs +8.6% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 23 April 2021
- Prior +8.6%
- Market index 706.6 vs 724.8 prior
- Purchase index 281.4 vs 295.5 prior
- Refinancing index 3,185.3 vs 3,219.9 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.17% vs 3.20% prior
A bit of a moderation in both purchases and refinancing after the surge seen in the prior week, as higher rates in general continue to oversee a decline in housing market activity in general - as evident by the trend in purchases.