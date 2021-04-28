US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 April -2.5% vs +8.6% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 23 April 2021





Market index 706.6 vs 724.8 prior

Purchase index 281.4 vs 295.5 prior

Refinancing index 3,185.3 vs 3,219.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.17% vs 3.20% prior

A bit of a moderation in both purchases and refinancing after the surge seen in the prior week, as higher rates in general continue to oversee a decline in housing market activity in general - as evident by the trend in purchases.



