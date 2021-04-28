US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 April -2.5% vs +8.6% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 23 April 2021


  • Market index 706.6 vs 724.8 prior
  • Purchase index 281.4 vs 295.5 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,185.3 vs 3,219.9 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.17% vs 3.20% prior
A bit of a moderation in both purchases and refinancing after the surge seen in the prior week, as higher rates in general continue to oversee a decline in housing market activity in general - as evident by the trend in purchases.

