US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 July +5.7% vs -4.0% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 23 July 2021

Market index 737.9 vs 698.3 prior

Purchase index 251.7 vs 255.8 prior

Refinancing index 3,570.4 vs 3,267.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.01% vs 3.11% prior

A couple of things to note in the report, the first being the drop in the long-term mortgage rate which is the lowest in six months. That helped to see a surge in refinancing activity, which contributed to the jump in overall applications.





The other side of the report reveals a drop in purchases, which are now down 18% as compared to a year ago. That reveals more about housing market conditions with buyers likely put off by higher prices still since the turn of the year, even with lower rates.



