US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 April -3.3% vs -0.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 24 April 2020





Purchase index 208.0 vs 186.4 prior

Market index 743.4 vs 768.5 prior

Refinancing index 3,901.4 vs 4,206.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.43% vs 3.45% prior

Despite the drop on the week, this largely stems from a reduction in refinancing activity. The bright side is that purchases continue to pick up a little, off the lows seen from two weeks back - at least that reflects some appetite in the housing market still.



