US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 April -3.3% vs -0.3% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 24 April 2020
- Prior -0.3%
- Purchase index 208.0 vs 186.4 prior
- Market index 743.4 vs 768.5 prior
- Refinancing index 3,901.4 vs 4,206.7 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.43% vs 3.45% prior
Despite the drop on the week, this largely stems from a reduction in refinancing activity. The bright side is that purchases continue to pick up a little, off the lows seen from two weeks back - at least that reflects some appetite in the housing market still.