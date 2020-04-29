US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 April -3.3% vs -0.3% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 24 April 2020


  • Purchase index 208.0 vs 186.4 prior
  • Market index 743.4 vs 768.5 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,901.4 vs 4,206.7 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.43% vs 3.45% prior
Despite the drop on the week, this largely stems from a reduction in refinancing activity. The bright side is that purchases continue to pick up a little, off the lows seen from two weeks back - at least that reflects some appetite in the housing market still.

