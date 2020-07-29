US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 July -0.8% vs +4.1% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 24 July 2020


  • Market index 841.9 vs 848.8 prior
  • Purchase index 306.1 vs 310.9 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,955.9 vs 3,973.3 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.20%
The drop comes from a decline in purchases activity but it is just a modest decline relative to the overall steady conditions seen over the past few weeks. The long-term rate continues to sit at low levels and that is part of the reason spurring mortgage activity in general.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose