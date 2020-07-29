US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 July -0.8% vs +4.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 24 July 2020





Market index 841.9 vs 848.8 prior

Purchase index 306.1 vs 310.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,955.9 vs 3,973.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.20%





The drop comes from a decline in purchases activity but it is just a modest decline relative to the overall steady conditions seen over the past few weeks. The long-term rate continues to sit at low levels and that is part of the reason spurring mortgage activity in general.