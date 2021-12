Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 26 November 2021





Market index 604.2 vs 651.3 prior

Purchase index 310.7 vs 295.7 prior

Refinancing index 2,304.5 vs 2,706.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.31% vs 3.24% prior A couple of things to note in the report, the first being that the steep fall in mortgage applications is largely driven by a decline in refinancing activity - which offset a decent rise in purchases on the week. That comes as we see a significant rise in the long-term mortgage rate to back above 3.30% - the highest since April. A couple of things to note in the report, the first being that the steep fall in mortgage applications is largely driven by a decline in refinancing activity - which offset a decent rise in purchases on the week. That comes as we see a significant rise in the long-term mortgage rate to back above 3.30% - the highest since April.





Despite the jarring headline, the jump in purchases is at least helping to cushion the blow a little as it does outline that there is demand among home buyers still.