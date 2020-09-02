US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 28 August -2.0% vs -6.5% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 28 August 2020

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 28 AugustLatest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 28 August 2020
  • Market index 755.1 vs 770.6 prior
  • Purchase index 309.6 vs 310.2 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,316.2 vs 3,423.0 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.08% vs 3.11% prior
A slight drop in mortgage applications in the past week with purchases and refinancing activity both seeing weakening a touch, despite the long-term rate falling another 3 bps to 3.08% - just shy of the record low posted at the start of August of 3.06%.

The housing market in general is still holding up extremely well in the US and there isn't much here to suggest a major shift in sentiment just yet.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose