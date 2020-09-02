US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 28 August -2.0% vs -6.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 28 August 2020





Market index 755.1 vs 770.6 prior

Purchase index 309.6 vs 310.2 prior

Refinancing index 3,316.2 vs 3,423.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.08% vs 3.11% prior

A slight drop in mortgage applications in the past week with purchases and refinancing activity both seeing weakening a touch, despite the long-term rate falling another 3 bps to 3.08% - just shy of the record low posted at the start of August of 3.06%.





The housing market in general is still holding up extremely well in the US and there isn't much here to suggest a major shift in sentiment just yet.



