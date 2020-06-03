US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 May -3.9% vs +2.7% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 May 2020





Market index 717.7 vs 746.5 prior

Purchase index 296.0 vs 281.2 prior

Refinancing index 3,166.7 vs 3,466.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.37% vs 3.42% prior

The drop mainly stems from a reduction in refinancing activity, but amid the low rates seen at the moment we have seen purchasing activity even rise to match up with pre-coronavirus conditions, so that is more indicative of the housing situation right now.





As mentioned last week, this perhaps may not be your typical economic downturn.



