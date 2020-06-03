US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 May -3.9% vs +2.7% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 May 2020
- Prior +2.7%
- Market index 717.7 vs 746.5 prior
- Purchase index 296.0 vs 281.2 prior
- Refinancing index 3,166.7 vs 3,466.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.37% vs 3.42% prior
The drop mainly stems from a reduction in refinancing activity, but amid the low rates seen at the moment we have seen purchasing activity even rise to match up with pre-coronavirus conditions, so that is more indicative of the housing situation right now.
As mentioned last week, this perhaps may not be your typical economic downturn.