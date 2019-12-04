US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 November -9.2% vs +1.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 November 2019





Purchase index 269.4 vs 267.1 prior

Market index 512.4 vs 564.1 prior

Refinancing index 1,925.7 vs 2,282.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.97% vs 3.97% prior





As such, I wouldn't say that overall housing activity is seen sharply falling as the drop owes more to refinancing rather than a drop in purchases.







ForexLive

With the long-term rate stabilising as the Fed isn't cutting rates any more any time soon, the housing market should be more stable in the coming months.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The sharp fall here owes much to a big drop in refinancing activity on the week. The long-term rate is seen holding steady just under 4% still.