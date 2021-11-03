US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 October -3.3% vs +0.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 October 2021





Market index 623.8 vs 645.1 prior

Purchase index 271.1 vs 275.6 prior

Refinancing index 2,645.0 vs 2,763.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.24% vs 3.30% prior

The drop in mortgage applications in the past week comes as both purchases and refinancing activity fall, with the latter in particular seeing a rather steep drop to its lowest level since January 2020. Overall, this still points to some mixed tones in the housing market this year as prices stay elevated but demand isn't exactly falling off drastically.



