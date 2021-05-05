US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 April -0.9% vs -2.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 30 April 2021

Market index 700.4 vs 706.6 prior

Purchase index 274.5 vs 281.4 prior

Refinancing index 3,188.7 vs 3,185.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.18% vs 3.17% prior

The drop in mortgage applications in the past week stems from a decline in purchase activity once again, which has been keeping more subdued in recent months amid the jump higher in rates since the turn of the year.





Refinancing activity was steadier in general but once again, this reflects more tepid housing market sentiment as of late and the outlook of higher rates won't help with that.



