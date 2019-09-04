Corbyn: Labour will not support an election until threat of no-deal Brexit has been removed
A statement by Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, as reported by Reuters
Adds that Corbyn has told party members that he still wants a general election, and soon, but that "we will not fall for Boris Johnson's tricks".
Not anything new as this has been the opposition playbook since yesterday already. This just reaffirms expectations ahead of the election motion tabled by Boris Johnson for later today.
The pound is continuing to make good ground on the day though, with cable rising to a high of 1.2220 as it posts gains of more than 1% currently.