US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 July -1.7% vs +5.7% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 30 July 2021

Market index 734.3 vs 737.9 prior

Purchase index 247.5 vs 251.7 prior

Refinancing index 3,571.3 vs 3,570.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.97% vs 3.01% prior





MBA notes that:





"Purchase application volume decreased again, reflecting the ongoing lack of inventory that continues to drive rapid home-price appreciation across the country."



The long-term mortgage rate falls below 3% for the first time since February amid the shove lower in global rates but it isn't enough to spur purchase activity - which fell again over the past week. Refinancing activity kept steadier after the surge in the week prior.