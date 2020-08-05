US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 31 July -5.1% vs -0.8% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 31 July 2020





Market index 798.8 vs 841.9 prior

Purchase index 300.7 vs 306.1 prior

Refinancing index 3,688.1 vs 3,955.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.14% vs 3.20%

Despite a drop in the long-term mortgage rate, refinancing and purchase activity both showed signs of decline in the past week and that may be a sign that the resurgence in virus cases across the US may be taking a bit of a toll on housing market activity.





Let's see how things progress moving forward but a continued decline in this space would not be a good signal on how the economic situation is developing in the US.



