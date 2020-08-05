US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 31 July -5.1% vs -0.8% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 31 July 2020


  • Market index 798.8 vs 841.9 prior
  • Purchase index 300.7 vs 306.1 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,688.1 vs 3,955.9 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.14% vs 3.20%
Despite a drop in the long-term mortgage rate, refinancing and purchase activity both showed signs of decline in the past week and that may be a sign that the resurgence in virus cases across the US may be taking a bit of a toll on housing market activity.

Let's see how things progress moving forward but a continued decline in this space would not be a good signal on how the economic situation is developing in the US.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose