US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 June -3.1% vs -4.0% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 4 June 2021


  • Prior -4.0%
  • Market index 645.4 vs 665.9 prior
  • Purchase index 262.1 vs 261.4 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,869.2 vs 3,022.0 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.15% vs 3.17% prior
The drop in the past week stems from a decline in refinancing activity mostly as purchases held up. Still, the trend isn't encouraging as it continues to allude to softer conditions with respect to mortgages in recent months.

