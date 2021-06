US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 June -3.1% vs -4.0% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 4 June 2021





Prior -4.0% Market index 645.4 vs 665.9 prior

Purchase index 262.1 vs 261.4 prior

Refinancing index 2,869.2 vs 3,022.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.15% vs 3.17% prior





The drop in the past week stems from a decline in refinancing activity mostly as purchases held up. Still, the trend isn't encouraging as it continues to allude to softer conditions with respect to mortgages in recent months.