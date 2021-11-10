US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 November +5.5% vs -3.3% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 5 November 2021


  • Market index 658.1 vs 623.8 prior
  • Purchase index 278.4 vs 271.1 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,841.0 vs 2,645.0 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.16% vs 3.24% prior
The jump in the past week comes amid a rebound in refinancing activity, after having seen the index slump to its weakest since January 2020 in the week prior. Purchases activity also held up as the long-term mortgage rate retreated further from the peak of 3.30% towards the latter stages of October.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose