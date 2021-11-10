US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 November +5.5% vs -3.3% prior

Market index 658.1 vs 623.8 prior

Purchase index 278.4 vs 271.1 prior

Refinancing index 2,841.0 vs 2,645.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.16% vs 3.24% prior

The jump in the past week comes amid a rebound in refinancing activity, after having seen the index slump to its weakest since January 2020 in the week prior. Purchases activity also held up as the long-term mortgage rate retreated further from the peak of 3.30% towards the latter stages of October.