US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 August +2.8% vs -1.7% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 6 August 2021

  • Market index 754.8 vs 734.3 prior
  • Purchase index 252.0 vs 247.5 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,684.3 vs 3,571.3 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 2.99% vs 2.97% prior
A slight bump in mortgage activity after the drop in the previous week, with both purchases and refinancing activity seeing a rise as the 30-year rate keeps below 3% - lowest levels since February - for a second week running. MBA notes that:

"Homeowners continue to respond to lower rates, with refinance activity climbing to the highest level since February. With low for-sale inventory keeping home-price appreciation in many markets at record highs, the jump in FHA purchase applications is potentially a sign that more first-time buyers are finding purchase options despite the high prices."
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose