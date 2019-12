Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 6 December 2019





Prior -9.2% Purchase index 268.3 vs 269.4 prior

Market index 532.1 vs 512.4 prior

Refinancing index 2,094.1 vs 1,925.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.98% vs 3.97% prior Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. A bit of moderation - especially in refinancing activity - after the sharp drop seen in the previous week.

Purchases were lower on the week though so that does take away from the report here as the long-term mortgage rate continues to keep steady just under 4%.