US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 March +55.4% vs +15.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 6 March 2020





Purchase index 280.7 vs 265.8 prior

Market index 1,172.1 vs 754.1 prior

Refinancing index 6,418.9 vs 3,594.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.47% vs 3.57% prior

Woah, the jump in the market index by over 50% sees it rise to its highest level since April 2009. This is largely - if not almost all - due to refinancing activity as it jumped up by a whopping 78% to its highest level since April 2009 as well.





All of this comes as we continue to see a sharp drop in the long-term mortgage rate, falling by 10 bps to 3.47% last week - the lowest level since December 2012 (also the lowest level on record) - as US yields tumbled to fresh record lows.



