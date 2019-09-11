US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 September +2.0% vs -3.1% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 6 September 2019
- Prior -3.1%
- Purchase index 253.5 vs 242.6 prior
- Market index 569.8 vs 558.5 prior
- Refinancing index 2,377.5 vs 2,367.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.82% vs 3.87% prior
That should hint at further relief for home buyers as well as the housing market but let's see how the Fed will influence the direction of rates at next week's meeting next.