US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 September +2.0% vs -3.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 6 September 2019





Prior -3.1% Purchase index 253.5 vs 242.6 prior

Market index 569.8 vs 558.5 prior

Refinancing index 2,377.5 vs 2,367.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.82% vs 3.87% prior Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Mortgage applications bounced back a little last week after slower activity seen towards the end of August but the notable thing in the report here is that the long-term rate continues to drop.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Mortgage applications bounced back a little last week after slower activity seen towards the end of August but the notable thing in the report here is that the long-term rate continues to drop.





That should hint at further relief for home buyers as well as the housing market but let's see how the Fed will influence the direction of rates at next week's meeting next.



