Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 8 January 2021





Market index 965.2 vs 827.2 prior

Purchase index 338.9 vs 313.8 prior

Refinancing index 4,706.3 vs 3,917.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.88% vs 2.86% prior







It's all about low rates and that continues to drive buying interest. Bubble anyone?

That is a major jump in mortgage activity to start the new year, with both purchases and refinancing seeing a significant boost. Again, this just reaffirms that the US housing market continues to hold up rather strongly in light of the virus crisis.