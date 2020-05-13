US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 8 May +0.3% vs +0.1% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 8 May 2020


  • Purchase index 243.3 vs 220.0 prior
  • Market index 746.7 vs 744.2 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,709.3 vs 3,835.7 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.43% vs 3.40% prior
Mortgage activity rose slightly as purchases continue to move off the lows from the previous weeks, and that can be taken as a positive signal in terms of housing market conditions at least. Elsewhere, the low rates will also help to spur refinancing activity during this time.

