US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 April -3.7% vs -5.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 9 April 2021

Market index 667.7 vs 693.5 prior

Purchase index 279.5 vs 283.6 prior

Refinancing index 2,916.7 vs 3,068.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.27% vs 3.36% prior





Mortgage activity continues to show a decline after the recent surge higher in the long-term rates. And despite some slight moderation (9 bps), purchases and refinancing activity still faced a drop in the past week as some softness seeps in.