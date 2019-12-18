US MBA mortgage approvals w.e. 13 December -5.0% vs +3.8% prior

Author: Justin Low

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 13 December 2019


  • Purchase index 262.6 vs 268.3 prior
  • Market index 505.3 vs 532.1 prior
  • Refinancing index 1,958.7 vs 2,094.1 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.98% vs 3.98% prior
Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Both purchases and refinancing activity showed modest declines last week and that contributed to the weaker headline print above.

If anything, it points to continued moderation in US housing activity as seen throughout the year and this could be a key risk area to watch next year if the US economy begins to show any signs of slowing down.
