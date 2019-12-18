US MBA mortgage approvals w.e. 13 December -5.0% vs +3.8% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 13 December 2019
- Prior +3.8%
- Purchase index 262.6 vs 268.3 prior
- Market index 505.3 vs 532.1 prior
- Refinancing index 1,958.7 vs 2,094.1 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.98% vs 3.98% prior
If anything, it points to continued moderation in US housing activity as seen throughout the year and this could be a key risk area to watch next year if the US economy begins to show any signs of slowing down.