US MBA mortgage approvals w.e. 13 December -5.0% vs +3.8% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 13 December 2019





Purchase index 262.6 vs 268.3 prior

Market index 505.3 vs 532.1 prior

Refinancing index 1,958.7 vs 2,094.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.98% vs 3.98% prior







ForexLive

If anything, it points to continued moderation in US housing activity as seen throughout the year and this could be a key risk area to watch next year if the US economy begins to show any signs of slowing down.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Both purchases and refinancing activity showed modest declines last week and that contributed to the weaker headline print above.