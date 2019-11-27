US MBA mortgage approvals w.e. 22 November +1.5% vs -2.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 November 2019





Purchase index 267.1 vs 270.4 prior

Market index 564.1 vs 556.0 prior

Refinancing index 2,282.2 vs 2,190.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.97% vs 3.99% prior







ForexLive

There is some stabilisation for the time being and with rates not looking to fluctuate all too much moving forward as the Fed stays on hold, housing activity should also continue to track along just fine for the time being.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. A mild increase in mortgage activity, which offsets the bit-part drop seen around two weeks ago.