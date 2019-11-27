US MBA mortgage approvals w.e. 22 November +1.5% vs -2.2% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 22 November 2019
- Prior -2.2%
- Purchase index 267.1 vs 270.4 prior
- Market index 564.1 vs 556.0 prior
- Refinancing index 2,282.2 vs 2,190.6 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.97% vs 3.99% prior
There is some stabilisation for the time being and with rates not looking to fluctuate all too much moving forward as the Fed stays on hold, housing activity should also continue to track along just fine for the time being.