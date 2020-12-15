US' McConnel says he thinks there is agreement - not leaving without aid

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Well, that is a more substantive comment

His previous comment was of little value - he said an agreement will be reached when the two sides can agree. 

There is further discussion set for 7.30pm NY time (0030GMT):
---
This is encouraging from McConnell. Saying not leaving Washington without an agreement on a next round of spending will be comforting to folks in the US doing it very tough heading into Christmas and the New Year. I do hope McConnell's promise on this is not an empty one - as is agreement but no bill passed. You never know with politicians. 

