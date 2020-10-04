US' McConnell (weekend comments) - "we’re closer to getting an outcome" (on stimulus package)
Rounding up some weekend news, these comments from US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- talks about a stimulus package have “speeded up in the last few days”
- I think, we’re closer to getting an outcome
Don't place too much store on these comments. Firstly an agreement will have be reached between Pelosi and Mnuchin, the House would then vote, and if a bill passes it'd go to McConnell and the Senate. Which so for, for past months, has proved an immovable'No" on everything sent to it regarding further economic stimulus.
Yes there is an election coming up and yes these guys would like to puff out their chests and lavish the cash. So far though its not prompting the Senate to pass a bill.