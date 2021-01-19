US media report that North Korea Kim could be planning a missile launch to welcome Biden administration

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Washington Post piece citing satellite surveillance footage

Last week NK showcased a new ballistic missile designed to be launched from a submarine.

Says the WaPo:
  • Satellite evidence has emerged of work at a naval base in the port city of Nampo on the country's west coast that suggests preparations could be underway for a test launch of a similar missile.
Maybe, maybe not ... WaPos adds:
  • While the evidence is not conclusive, it does fit a pattern of steadily more aggressive posturing from North Korea's leader.


