US media report that the EU is set to allow vaccinated US tourists visit this summer

New York Times on remarks from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

via an interview with the Times

Details ( link here to the article (may be gated) )

The fast pace of vaccination in the United States, and advanced talks between authorities there and the European Union over how to make vaccine certificates acceptable as proof of immunity for visitors, will enable the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, to recommend a switch in policy that could see trans-Atlantic leisure travel restored.

"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday in an interview with The Times in Brussels. "This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."





Slowly, slowly global reopening is coming along. Not ignoring the unfolding catastrophes still ongoing also, of course; the situation in India is dire.