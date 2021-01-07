US media report that US VP Pence is against using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump

I posted yesterday on this and my expectations nothing would come of it:

The 25th Amendment allows the VP to become the President in the case of Presidential illness or disability. In the case of what is going on the US the speculation is Trump is suffering a mental impairment. I suspect these reports will amount to pretty much zero.

Meanwhile articles of impeachment (another impeachment) have been prepared, maybe that is an alternative course of action. Financial markets have been little disturbed by events in Washington, I wonder if that will remain the case.







