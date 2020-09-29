US media reports that Disney is to layoff 28,000 employees - Coronavirus once again hitting the theme park business

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Apart from the tragic toll on people's health business and workers are being hit hard. 

Florida, California parks impacted. 
News out of Disney is representative of many service businesses. 

Step 1 is for administrations in many countries to admit there is a problem. Some are not at that step 1 yet, after more than 6 months still at the stage of denying it or wishing it away.  
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose