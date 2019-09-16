US media says Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles and over 20 drones in attack on Saudi

ABC news citing an unnamed Trump administration official

  • Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles 
  • over 20 drones from its territory
  • a senior Trump administration official told ABC News Sunday.
officially:
  • so far, there's been no public accusation that Iran launched missiles
Adds ABC:
  • But a senior U.S. official told ABC News Saturday that was false: "It was Iran. The Houthis are claiming credit for something they did not do."
  • Pompeo tweeted that there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."
Pic from an earlier post of what was hit
