US media says Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles and over 20 drones in attack on Saudi
ABC news citing an unnamed Trump administration official
- Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles
- over 20 drones from its territory
- a senior Trump administration official told ABC News Sunday.
officially:
- so far, there's been no public accusation that Iran launched missiles
Adds ABC:
- But a senior U.S. official told ABC News Saturday that was false: "It was Iran. The Houthis are claiming credit for something they did not do."
- Pompeo tweeted that there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."
---
