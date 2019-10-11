US Mich October prelim consumer sentiment 96.0 vs 92.0 expected

Final October reading was 93.2

Current conditions 113.4 vs 109.0 expected (prior was 108.5)

Expectations 84.8 vs 82.5 exp (prior was 83.4)

1 -year inflation 2.5% vs 2.8% prior

5-10 year inflation 2.2% vs 2.4% (all time low)

This is a good headline and might give the Fed some pause about cutting rates but there are two very important caveats. One is that expectations lagged current conditions but the more-important one was that long-term inflation expectations fell to a record low. FOMC officials are increasingly expressing worries about low inflation.

