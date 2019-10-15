US military aircraft carries out ‘show of force’ in Syria

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An update on Syria / Turkey, this via CNBC about half an hour ago

  • U.S. military aircraft carried out a "show of force" in Syria after Turkish-backed fighters came in close proximity to American forces during a Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria, a U.S. official told Reuters.
  • The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. military aircraft were flown over the area after troops in northeastern Syria felt the Turkish-backed fighters were too close. 
  • The Turkish-backed fighters dispersed after the show of force, the official said.


Little FX response. 
