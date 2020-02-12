US monthly budget statement in January -$32.6B vs -$10.0B est.

Author: Greg Michalowski

Budget deficit larger than expected.

  • January deficit -$33B vs -$11.5B estimate 
  • Fiscal 2020 year to date deficit $389B vs comparable fiscal 2019 YTD deficit of $310B
  • Budget outlays $405B vs 331B January 2019
  • Receipts $372B vs $340B in January 2019
Not good numbers for the budget deficit. The comparable year-to-date deficit is 25.4% higher than it was in 2019.  The outlays are 22.3% higher than a year ago.  The receipts are 9.4% higher than they were in 2019.
