US monthly budget statement in January -$32.6B vs -$10.0B est.

Budget deficit larger than expected.





January deficit -$33B vs -$11.5B estimate

Fiscal 2020 year to date deficit $389B vs comparable fiscal 2019 YTD deficit of $310B

Budget outlays $405B vs 331B January 2019

Receipts $372B vs $340B in January 2019

Not good numbers for the budget deficit. The comparable year-to-date deficit is 25.4% higher than it was in 2019. The outlays are 22.3% higher than a year ago. The receipts are 9.4% higher than they were in 2019.