US mortgage delinquencies 6.38% for the first quarter

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US mortgage delinquencies fall 6.38%

US mortgage delinquencies fell to 6.38% in the first quarter versus 6.73% in the fourth quarter. Mortgage foreclosures came in at 0.54% versus 0.56% in the fourth quarter
