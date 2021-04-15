US NAHB home builders index 83 vs 84 expected

Home builder sentiment data

NAHB housing market index
  • Prior was 82
  • Future single family sales 81 vs 83 prior
  • Present single family sales 88 vs 87 prior
  • Prospective buyers traffic 75 vs 72 prior
These have flattened out but they remain very high relative to the last decade.

