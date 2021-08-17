US NAHB housing market index for August 75 versus 80 estimate
US home builder sentiment report
- Prior was 80
That is the lowest since July 2020

Details:
- current single-family home sales 81 versus 86 in July.
- index of home sales over next six months 81 versus 81 in July
- prospective buyers index 60 versus 65 in July
US regions home market index:
