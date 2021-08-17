US NAHB housing market index for August 75 versus 80 estimate

US home builder sentiment report

  • Prior was 80
  • housing market index 75 versus 80 estimateThat is the lowest since July 2020
  NAHB housing market index for August 75 versus 80 estimate
Details:
  • current single-family home sales 81 versus 86 in July. 
  • index of home sales over next six months  81 versus 81 in July
  • prospective buyers index 60 versus 65 in July
US regions home market index:
