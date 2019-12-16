US NAHB housing market index 76 vs 70 expected

Sentiment survey from the National Association of Home Builders:





Highest since 1999



Prior was 70 (revised to 71)

Current single-family home sales 84 vs 77 prior

Sales over next six months 79 vs 78 prior

Prospective buyers 58 vs 54 prior



"Builders are continuing to see the housing rebound that began in the spring, supported by a low supply of existing homes, low mortgage rates and a strong labor market," said NAHB chairman Greg Ugalde.





There is a growing risk that US housing really accelerates in 2020.





That said, this index rising above the 2005 highs is ridiculous. The US built almost twice as many homes then as it is right now.





