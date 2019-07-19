US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to meet with Huawei suppliers

US technology firms are prodding the Trump administration for permission to supply Huawei with parts

  • including chips 
  • for consumer technology products
Citing no risk to national security

On Monday at the White House Huawei's major suppliers are scheduled to meet with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.
  • Will include Qualcomm, Intel and Google 
Report via Washington Post, citing unnamed sources.
The thing is, the Huawei restrictions are impossible to disentangle from the bigger US-Chain trade war. US hopes will be if they bend on Huawei the Chinese side will be willing to come to the table on compromises also. 

We'll see.


