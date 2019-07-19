US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to meet with Huawei suppliers

US technology firms are prodding the Trump administration for permission to supply Huawei with parts

including chips

for consumer technology products



Citing no risk to national security





On Monday at the White House Huawei's major suppliers are scheduled to meet with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

Will include Qualcomm, Intel and Google

Report via Washington Post, citing unnamed sources.

----

The thing is, the Huawei restrictions are impossible to disentangle from the bigger US-Chain trade war. US hopes will be if they bend on Huawei the Chinese side will be willing to come to the table on compromises also.





We'll see.









