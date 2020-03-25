US national tsunami warning center has now cancelled tsunami watch for Hawaii

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is in relation to the earthquake just off the Kuril Islands

Earlier, a tsunami watch was issued but it looks to be called off for now. The US national tsunami warning center also says that there is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska as a result of the earthquake.
